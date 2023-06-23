EU imposes fourth package of sanctions against Iran

23 Jun. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union adopted the 4th package of sanctions for "violation of human rights in Iran", the EU Council said in a statement.

It is specified that 18 individuals and 19 legal entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as all its units in various provinces of Iran, were blacklisted.

EU Council statement says.

The statement noted that all European assets of the listed individuals will be frozen, European businesses will impose a ban on any contacts with them, and individuals will also be banned from entering the EU countries.