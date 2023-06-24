Iran FM calls for establishing dialogue among Persian Gulf countries

24 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that a joint mechanism for dialogue and cooperation among all the countries of the strategic area of ​​the Persian Gulf is more necessary and fruitful than ever before.

"Negotiation with the high-ranking officials and my counterparts in these countries were highly positive and constructive and was promising for all countries in both the north and south of the strategic region of the Persian Gulf. The talks also heralded a ‘better, safer and more prosperous future’ for the people," Amirabdollahian said.

These are the people among whom the bonds of friendship, compassion and kinship are so deep and strong and Iran proposed the formation of a regional forum for dialogue and cooperation between northern and southern countries of the Persian Gulf, the diplomat said.