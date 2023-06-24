Terrorist preparing attacks caught in Istanbul

24 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish authorities in Istanbul captured on Friday a foreign national who was allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Turkey, security sources said.

The individual was arrested in an operation led by anti-terror police. A raid was conducted at the terrorist's residence in the city's Bahcelievler district.

Two unlicensed pistols, two magazines, and materials suspected to be associated with bomb-making were seized.

Following standard police procedures, the terrorist was remanded in custody by a local court.