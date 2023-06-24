Counter-terror regime introduced in Moscow, Moscow region, Voronezh region

24 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A counter-terror regime has been introduced in Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh Regions, the National Counter-Terror Committee reported on June 24.

"A counter-terror regime has been introduced on the territory of the city of Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh Regions in order to thwart potential terror attacks," the committee said.

Moscow

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that all mass events have been canceled in Moscow following the launch of counter-terrorism measures.

"Counter-terrorism measures are currently in effect in Moscow. As a result, all the previously announced mass events have been canceled," the mayor wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all city services remain fully operational and there are no movement restrictions.

"I would like to thank Moscow residents and visitors for their understanding and calm attitude towards the situation," the mayor noted.

Moscow region

Counter-terrorism measures are in effect in the Moscow Region, with additional car inspections possible on southward highways, Moscow region Ggovernor Andrey Vorobyov announced on his Telegram channel. He said that security measures have been tightened in the Moscow Region, with the situation being controlled by law enforcement agencies and the Federal Security Service.

"Counter-terrorism measures are in effect. Additional inspections on southward highways are possible; in this regard, I urge you to refrain from travelling to southern parts of the Moscow Region, if possible, and, most importantly, outside the region," he said.

Voronezh region

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram that the Voronezh authorities have decided to temporarily cancel all mass events due to counter-terrorism measures in the Voronezh region.

"We have decided to cancel all the upcoming mass events in the Voronezh Region. The situation is stable. All essential services continue to operate normally," he said.

The governor also urged local residents to keep calm and restraint.

He noted that traffic on the M-4 "Don" highway in the Voronezh region is closed from 464 to 777 km.