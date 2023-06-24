Russia being prepared for plague prevention efforts

24 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog and chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova has recommended that regional authorities prepare to take preventive measures against plague.

"Authorized executive bodies in Russian constituent regions and medical organizations must be prepared to take measures to prevent the emergence and possible spread of plague taking into account the epidemic risks of natural outbreaks in Russian regions," says a relevant resolution posted on the official portal of legal information.

Regional authorities are tasked with informing the population about plague prevention measures, including the need for vaccination.

Plague in Mongolia

According to earlier reports, 137 natural outbreaks of plague have been detected in Mongolia, including at the border with Russia and China.