President of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee resigns

24 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov has resigned from the post, according to the committee's press service.

"A new Board of Directors will be elected at the assembly. I ran for the presidency of IBSA and, if elected, I would like to devote my activities to reforms and transformations in this global organization," he said.

On June 30, an extraordinary General Assembly of the IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) will be held.

Rahimov was the committee's head since 1996.