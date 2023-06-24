Leyla Abdullayeva refers to Paris court decision as victory of justice

24 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to France Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the decision of the Paris court in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.

The diplomat noted that justice has prevailed.

"The person who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy in France was sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment conditionally and is obliged to compensate for the damage," Leyla Abdullayeva said.

She urged to ccelebrate this victory of justice and condemn aggressive actions.

Azerbaijani embassy attack in Paris

On September 18, 2022, Armenian radicals attempted to attack the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, as a result of which the embassy building was damaged.