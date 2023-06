24 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on the situation in Russia, the press service of the Belarusian president reported.

"The Russian president has called the president of Belarus this morning. A telephone conversation took place. Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in Russia," the statement reads.

No other details of the Russian and Belarusian leaders talks were reported.