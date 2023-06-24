US invites Russia to discuss nuclear weapon risk reduction

24 Jun. 16:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of the five nuclear countries held a regular meeting. It took place in the capital of Egypt 10 days ago.

10 days ago, representatives of the nuclear states held an expert meeting. The parties discussed the issue of reducing strategic risks.

"A US-organized working meeting of experts from the Foreign and Defense Ministries of China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom was held in Cairo on June 13-14. The parties discussed strategic risk reduction, as well as nuclear doctrines and policies,”

– the US Foreign Ministry reports.

The State Department recalled that the US is currently chairing the dialogue of states in the context of the Nonproliferation Treaty.

The ministry emphasized that it would continue to facilitate the discussion of these important issues between the five countries.