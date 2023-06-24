Erdogan supports Putin

24 Jun. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the world leaders who reacted today to reports of an armed rebellion in southern Russia was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He called President Vladimir Putin and declared that he fully supports him.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Moscow today, reacting to information about the organization of the Wagner PMC armed rebellion in southern Russia.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Erdoğan, telling his Turkish counterpart about the situation in Russia at the moment.

The presidential website emphasizes that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the full support of the official government in Russia and its actions to counter criminals.

According to Turkish media, Erdoğan said that external players should not try to profit from Russian developments, and stressed that Ankara is ready to help Moscow to normalize the situation.