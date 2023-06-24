Attempted military rebellion is Russia's internal affair, Iran says

24 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran reacted with restraint to the beginning of the military rebellion in Russia, calling it an internal affair of the Russian Federation, but noting that the Iranian authorities stand for the rule of law in all Russian territories.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted today to the news on a military rebellion by Wagner PMC. According to him, Tehran is in favor of maintaining the rule of law in Russia.

The speaker of the ministry, Nasser Kanaani, added that for Iran, the events taking place in the Russian south are an internal affair of the Russian Federation.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry did not express unequivocal support for the official Russian authorities, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan did.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin stressed that the rebellion began because of the excessive ambitions of the Wagner leadership, and assured that such a betrayal of the state level would be punished.