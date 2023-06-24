Georgia refuses to close border with Russia

24 Jun. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian government will not close the border with the Russian Federation or tighten the rules for crossing the Russian-Georgian border, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country informs. According to the ministry, the flow of cars across the border is not growing.

Today, the Georgian authorities refused to follow the opposition's call to close the border with Russia and the demand of President Salome Zurabishvili to establish strict border controls. Opponents of the Georgian Dream claim that they fear a new wave of migration from the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a military mutiny by Wagner PMC in the southern regions.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the access regime at the Russian border does not change, the Daryal checkpoint continues to receive vehicles and citizens entering from the Russian Federation.

"On the part of the relevant departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the situation is fully controlled, the current situation is being analyzed, and at this stage, there is no need to close the borders or take other measures,”

– Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia informs.

The ministry emphasized that they did not observe an increase in the number of Russian citizens crossing the Georgian border.