Lukashenko persuades Wagner PMC to cancel military mutiny

24 Jun. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the end of the Wagner PMC military rebellion after negotiations with its head held in agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner PMC troops stopped the march on Moscow and recognized the unacceptability of the civil war in Russia.

According to the press service of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko persuaded the leadership of Wagner PMC to stop the military rebellion.

The talks between Lukashenko and the Wagner PMC head Yevgeny Prigozhin began this morning, after a telephone conversation between the Belarusian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The press service of the President of Belarus stressed that Lukashenko agreed with Putin on a dialogue with Prigozhin.

During the day, Lukashenko was in contact with Prigozhin and managed to agree with him on the unacceptability of a civil war in Russia. The head of Wagner PMC agreed to reduce tensions and stop the march to Moscow.

The press service of the President of Belarus announced that the rebellion was stopped thanks to a mutually beneficial settlement scenario, which contains, in particular, firm guarantees of the Wagner PMC troops protection.