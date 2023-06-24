Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: security of Lachin BCP must be guaranteed

24 Jun. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian population of the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan will be able to enter Armenia through the Lachin corridor under the ICRC control. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the head of the ICRC mission in the republic Dragana Kojic agreed on this issue today.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met today with the head of the Azerbaijani ICRC mission, Dragana Kojic. During the meeting he stressed the need for unconditional security guarantees at the Lachin BCP installed at the entrance from Armenia to Azerbaijan along the Lachin corridor.

Thus, he commented on the shelling of Azerbaijani border guards and Russian peacekeepers by the Armenian military at the Lachin BCP on June 15.

"On June 15, Armenia opened fire at the Lachin border checkpoint. Thus, the security passage through it was complicated. The Azerbaijani side needs guarantees that such provocations by Armenia will not be repeated in the future,”

– Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The main topic of the meeting was the interaction between the Azerbaijani authorities and the ICRC in the Lachin corridor during the investigation of the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, the transportation of the Armenian population of the Karabakh economic region to Armenia for treatment and provision of medicines through the Red Cross will be arranged.