IT-specialists return to Russia from Caucasus, East

24 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Every 5th Russian IT-specialist who left his homeland at the beginning of this year has already returned home. Most programmers returned from Türkiye and Kazakhstan, as well as from Georgia and Armenia.

The Head Hunter service conducted a study of the CVs of programmers who moved from Russia to other countries earlier this year amid the special military operation in Ukraine, and found out how many of them returned to their homeland by the beginning of the H2.

Since the beginning of summer, 19% of Head Hunter service users with an IT-specialization who left previously have already returned to Russia.

This summer, the majority of Russian IT-specialists returned from Türkiye - 25%. Almost 23% of programmers returned from Kazakhstan.

34% of programmers returned from Georgia and Armenia.