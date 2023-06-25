PMC "Wagner" leaves Rostov-on-Don

25 Jun. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, announced that the column of PMC Wagner left Rostov and went to their field camps.

The governor thanked everyone who managed to ensure coordinated work in the region in "extraordinary conditions". It is also noted that the situation near the headquarters of the Southern Military District has normalized.

In turn, the city authorities said that the "Wagnerites" had damaged over 10 thousand square meters of the regional capital's roadway, but added that all restoration work would be completed within two days.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Rostov region also announced the lifting of all restrictions on movement on the region's roads. Previously, traffic was restored on the highway between Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don.

It should be added that restrictions are being lifted in other regions of Russia. So, the restrictions introduced earlier on the routes of the Krasnodar Territory were lifted in the Kuban.

In addition to this, the PMC Wagner units left the Voronezh region, they left the region without any incidents.

"All bus stations in Voronezh operate as usual, buses run on schedule",

government of the Voronezh region announced.

The Kaluga and Lipetsk regions also began to lift restrictions.

Mutiny in Russia

Let us remind you that on June 24, a CTO regime was introduced in a number of regions of Russia in connection with an attempted military mutiny, which was organized by units of the PMC Wagner. President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russian citizens.

"The one who organized and prepared a military rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it. And I urge those who are trying to be drawn into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic mistake, to make the only right choice - stop participating in criminal activities",

Vladimir Putin said.

In the evening, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that he managed to convince the "Wagnerites" to stop the rebellion after a telephone conversation with their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin himself confirmed this information.