Holiday week announced in honor of Eid al-Adha and Day of Armed Forces in Azerbaijan

25 Jun. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

From June 26 to July 2, residents of Azerbaijan will have a week holiday in connection with the celebration of the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and the Feast of Sacrifice - Eid al-Adha.

The Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will be celebrated on June 26, and Eid al-Adha falls on June 28 this year. All weekdays in the republic are declared non-working.

In addition to this, this year's July 1 and 2 fall on Saturday and Sunday. Thus, the inhabitants of Azerbaijan will have 7 days of rest during the holiday week.