26 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate rose by 2.99% to 87.23 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, the highest level since March last year.

The euro exchange rate climbed by 3.18% to 95.28 rubles. That’s the highest since April this year.

The Chinese yuan exchange rate gained 1.95% to 11.937 rubles.