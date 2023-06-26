Azerbaijan celebrates 105th anniversary of Armed Forces

26 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is marking the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces today.

On June 26, 1918, by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first regular military unit, the Separate Azerbaijani Corps, was established.

On October 9, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a law on the creation of the National Army. Until 1998, the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was celebrated on October 9.

In accordance with the Decree of Heydar Aliyev dated May 22, 1998, June 26 was declared the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and a non-working day.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the personnel of our Armed Forces on the Armed Forces Day, sharing a publication in Twitter.

The minister wished the personnel of our Armed Forces success in their responsible work to protect the territorial integrity of our country.

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov has also congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the Day of the Armed Forces.

He rwecalled that the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief liberated Azerbaijan's historical lands occupied for almost 30 yearsin the 44-day Karabakh War.