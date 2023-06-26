EAEU countries to take part in Eurasia Expo 2023 in Tehran

26 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tehran will host the Eurasia Expo 2023 in December as Iran is in the final stages of securing a free trade deal with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Eurasia Expo 2023 is scheduled to be held on December 4-7, Mehr reported.

This is the second edition of the exhibition, which will be held at Tehran’s International Fairground, the administrative manager of the event Alireza Jafari noted.

Iran expects that an agreement on a free trade zone (FTA) with the EAEU will be signed in the next few months. The preferential trade agreement between the EAEU and Iran on mutual trade entered into force in October 2019.