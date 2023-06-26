Counter-terrorism operation regime lifted in Moscow, Moscow region

26 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) department in Moscow and the Moscow Region lifted the counter-terrorism operation regime on Monday, the FSB said.

"The chief of the FSB’s department in Moscow and the Moscow Region decided to cancel counter-terrorism measures in Moscow and the Moscow Region, starting 9:00 a.m. on June 26, 2023," the statement reads.

Temporary restrictions were lifted amid the stable situation in the Moscow Region, the local FSB department added.

All restrictions imposed on Moscow residents due to the counter-terrorism operation are being lifted, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.