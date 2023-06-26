Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani military personnel and veterans on Armed Forces Day

26 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media page on the occasion of 26 June - the Armed Forces Day.

"I congratulate all military personnel and veterans of our country! I wish everyone robust health, and our Motherland peace and tranquility," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan is celebrating the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on June 26.

The first regular military unit, the Separate Azerbaijani Corps, was established 105 days years by the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

On October 9, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan adopted a law on the creation of the National Army. Until 1998, the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan was celebrated on October 9.

In accordance with the country's president Heydar Aliyev's decree dated May 22, 1998, June 26 was declared the Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.