Baku and Yerevan set to hold talks in Washington once again

26 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a working visit to Washington on Monday, where he wil hold talks with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan.

The minister will arrive in the U.S. at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to the the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov will hold a bilateral meeting with Blinken. Another round of Baku-Yerevan talks on the bilateral agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations draft is also planned.

The previous meeting of the two foreign ministers in the U.S. capital took place in early May.