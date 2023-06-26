Turkish President and NATO Secretary General discuss latest developments in Russia and Sweden's bid

26 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday to discuss the recent developments in Russia and issues of Sweden’s membership in NATO, the Turkish president’s office said.

"During the talks, the sides discussed the recent developments in Russia. It was stated that the decrease of tension in Russia prevented irreversible humanitarian catastrophes in the Ukrainian arena," it said.

Apart from that, the sides discussed the issue of Sweden’s membership in the alliance.