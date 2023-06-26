Georgia to monitor Black Sea water quality

26 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's National Environment Agency said it would monitor the quality of the Black Sea water at its nine stations once every 10 days.

It will be made in order to identify the main physical and chemical parameters including salinity, content of dissolved oxygen and biogenic elements.

The collected samples will be sent for analysis to the atmospheric air water and soil analysis laboratory of the Georgian National Environment Agency, which fully meets modern requirements and standards, the body added.