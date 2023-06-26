Why won't Georgia join sanctions against Russia?

26 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Georgia exceeded $1.1 bln in the first five months of 2023, up by 38.4% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 12.7% in the reporting period.

Georgian exports to Russia amounted to more than $281 mln in the period (up by 33.8% in annual terms), while imports equaled about $779 mln (up by 40%).

Georgia shipped more than 25,000 tons of wine to Russia for $69.1 mln from January to May 2023. Georgia supplied more than 36,000 tons of ferroalloys to Russia ($45.4 mln). Georgia’s exports of passenger cars and mineral water to Russia also reached substantial figures.

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-May 2023, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $1.1 bln, up by 16% year-on-year, while China was third with trade turnover surpassing $623 mln, down by 20.5% in annual terms.