13-storey building collapses in Egypt, hundreds of people trapped under rubble

26 Jun. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Residential 13-storey building collapsed in Alexandria, rescuers pull people from the rubble, the Egyptian newspaper "Youm7" reports.

On the first floor of the residential building there was a supermarket. At the moment, many residents of the building and visitors to the store are under the rubble. The number of victims is not yet known.

The house collapsed in the east of the city, the building was almost completely destroyed. Cars that were parked near the house were also damaged.

Rescuers are working to pull the victims from the ruins. Several ambulances are also on the scene.

The cause of the incident is not known.