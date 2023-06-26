Sandstorm in Iran: Hundreds injured

26 Jun. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A strong sandstorm hit in Iran, local media report.

The storm occurred in the northern part of the province of Sistan and Baluchestan. The storm has not stopped for almost a week.

According to ISNA, at least 764 people were injured in five days. At least this number of people turned to doctors for help.

Today, 115 people remain in hospitals.

Visibility in the province, including in its capital, Zahedan, does not exceed 3 km.

Although the storm is subsiding, the orange level of danger remains in effect. Local residents are advised to stay at home. The people who must not go outside: