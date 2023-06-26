Women to be allowed to serve in Armenian army

26 Jun. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the extraordinary meeting, the Parliament of Armenia adopted a draft law providing for the introduction of a system for conscripting women into military service on a voluntary basis. It was adopted by a majority of 64 votes out of 107 in the second and final reading.

Women between the ages of 18 and 27 will be able to serve in the army, they can refuse to serve until the day of conscription, and the first six months of military service for them will be spent in training, where a women's battalion will be formed for this purpose. After the expiration of the six-month period, women will be able to conclude a five-year contract, RIA Novosti reports.

"Women can apply for the mandatory six-month service by March 1 and October 1 of each year",

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan said.

The law will start working already during the upcoming winter conscription.

Let us remind you that earlier women served in the Armenian Armed Forces only under a contract.