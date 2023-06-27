Fire at Rostov-on-Don zoo extinguished, about 50 animals saved

27 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An active fire has been extinguished at Rostov-on-Don zoo, the head of the firefighting department at the emergencies ministry’s Rostov Region directorate has told journalists.

"At 9:01 p.m. Moscow time the open fire was eventually put out. Currently, work is underway to wet down and dismantle building structures. All animals were evacuated by the zoo staff and firefighters," he said.

Later it was reported that about 50 animals, including rabbits, rats and snakes, have been saved from a zoo fire. The staff who were in the building at the time when the fire broke out were also promptly evacuated.

A fire on the roof of the building that houses a terrarium, a museum and an exotarium was reported at 6:33 p.m. local time on Monday. The blaze engulfed 300 square meters. The regional prosecutor’s office has launched a probe into compliance with fire safety standards.