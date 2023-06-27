Azerbaijani judoists become European champion

27 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani judoists won a gold medal in the mixed team competition of the European Championship among juniors, which takes place in Odivelas, Portugal.

The Azerbaijani team beat the Netherlands team in the first match with a score of 4:1, in the second - the German team with a score of 4:2, and in the semifinals - the Italian team with a score of 4:2.

The opponent of our team in the final match was the French team. The Azerbaijani athletes won gold medals and the Competition Cup, beating the French team with a score of 4:3.

The Azerbaijani national team also won 9 awards, including 6 gold and 3 bronze medals in the individual competition, and in the medal standings took first place among boys and fourth among girls.