Bayramov-Mirzoyan talks in U.S. to continue through Thursday

27 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington will continue through June 29, U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We expect the talks will commence tomorrow, on Tuesday and continue through Thursday of this week," the diplomat said.

Acccording to him, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with the foreign ministers from both Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, so there will be more details as the week progresses.

Miller said that Washington continues to believe that peace between Baku and Yerevan is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace," he said.