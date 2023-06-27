РУС ENG

Raisi and Pashinyan discuss regional developments

the press service of the Armenian PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed development of relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation on June 26.

The Iranian president said that for Armenia and Azerbaijan, recognizing each other's territorial integrity is an "important" step toward a peace deal.

Raisi emphasized that Iran is opposed to any geopolitical change or the presence of western forces in the Caucasus, as it not only fails to solve any problem, but will also lead to the emergence of new ones.

© Photo :the press service of the Armenian PM
215 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos