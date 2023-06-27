Raisi and Pashinyan discuss regional developments

27 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed development of relations between the two countries in a telephone conversation on June 26.

The Iranian president said that for Armenia and Azerbaijan, recognizing each other's territorial integrity is an "important" step toward a peace deal.

Raisi emphasized that Iran is opposed to any geopolitical change or the presence of western forces in the Caucasus, as it not only fails to solve any problem, but will also lead to the emergence of new ones.