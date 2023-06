27 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the country plans to strengthen long-term and sustainable strategic cooperation with Russia.

Tokayev noted that during a telephone conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 24, he expressed full support for the actions aimed at preserving and strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law.

The Kazakh leader added that they also discussed the Russian president's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan this fall.