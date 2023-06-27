New milestone in Azerbaijan's gas history

27 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan transported 25 billion cubic meters of gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since the start of commercial operation, according to the TAP AG consortium.

The consortium said it's another milestone, as 25 bcm of natural gas were transported to Greece, Bulgaria and Italy.

"TAP, being a reliable energy transporter, can expand in stages to further enhance Europe’s energy security," the TAP AG consortium said.

After successfully completing the initial round of binding offers during the ongoing market test, TAP has commenced the first phase of its expansion plan, which involves the introduction of an additional capacity of 1.2 billion cubic meters per year, which will be operational from 2026 onwards.

The second binding phase is slated for this year, allowing interested operators to submit further offers. TAP possesses the capability for successive expansion phases, which would enable a total capacity of up to 20 billion cubic meters per year.