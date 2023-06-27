Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha

27 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Eid al-Adha, the presidential press service reported.

"Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant ceremonies of the Islamic religion, reflects kindness, unity, equality, and the intention of a person to be ready for all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of noble deeds," Ilham Aliyev said.

He recalled that the people of Azerbaijan were always loyal to their national-spiritual and religious values, adding that Eid al-Adha is a symbol of brotherhood, humanism and solidarity.

"During the Hajj pilgrimage these days and everywhere in our country, prayers are being offered for the progress of our state, the well-being and peace of our people. Charity work is being done and the bright memory of our martyrs is remembered with reverence," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed hope that the Azerbaijani people's prayers and wishes come true on these blessed holidays and that the Almighty will not spare his mercy on Azerbaijani people.

In conclusion, Ilham Aliyev wished Azerbaijani people happiness, abundance and blessings on their tables.