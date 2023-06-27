Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince backs Putin over armed mutiny

27 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have had a telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Due to the events in Russia on June 24 Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud expressed support for measures to protect the constitutional order, life and security of citizens taken by the Russian leadership," the statement reads.

Certain issues of further development of Russia-Saudi mutually beneficial cooperation were also raised during the talks.