27 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed the number of deserters in the Armenian army during the second Karabakh war.

According to him, the number of deserters reached 12,600.

He added that criminal cases for non-compliance with orders and desertion have been opened against these persons, both military and civilian.

Earlier, Yerevan gave the figure of 11,000 deserters,