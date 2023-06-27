Duties on imported wine in Russia may increase in summer

27 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia may increase import duties on wine, Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said, noting that proposals of this type have been received.

According to him, the proposals are being discussed by the commission on customs and tariff regulation under the Russian Ministry of Economic Development. The current duty is 12.5%.

"The option of increasing duties is being considered. A decision should be made in the next month or two," he said.

"All interested departments, including the Finance and Industry and Trade ministries, are in on the discussion. A ban on imports is not on the table," Sazanov said.

He noted that it is important here is to develop a balanced solution that will not lead to a significant increase in prices for consumers. If necessary, the Federal Antimonopoly Service will also join in the process and analyze the situation on the market, Sazanov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.