27 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Azimuth airline will resume regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Sochi route starting from June 28, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan reported.

"The resumption of air connections will contribute to further development of trade, economic, business, tourism, and cultural cooperation between the countries," the committee said.

The flights will operate once a week on Thursdays using Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet-95 aircraft.