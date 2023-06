27 Jun. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Armenian MP from the ruling party Shirak Torosyan stated that there was no famine or blockade in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

The journalist asked about "hunger and blockade" in Karabakh in an interview with the deputy. In turn, Torosyan urged him not to exaggerate.

Let us remind you that the Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations about the alleged emergence of a humanitarian crisis against the Armenians living in Karabakh.