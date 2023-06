27 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new earthquake was registered in eastern Türkiye on Tuesday. AFAD informs about this on June 27.

Tremors with a magnitude of 4.1 occurred about an hour and a half ago in the province of Elazığ.

According to seismologists, the hypocenter was located at a depth of more than 4900 meters.