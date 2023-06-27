EU, US and UK Special Representatives on anti-Russian sanctions arrive in Georgia

27 Jun. 20:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, in Tbilisi, the Prime Minister of Georgia has met with the special representatives of the EU, the USA and the UK, who are involved in the implementation of anti-Russian sanctions. This has been reported by the Georgian government's press service on June 27.

"The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the Special Representatives to Georgia, noting that the visit was important in the light of Garibashvili's recent meetings in Brussels, where he had expressed his desire for close cooperation with the office of the EU Special Representative on sanctions",



the press service said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the work of the relevant Georgian services that prevent evasion from the imposed international sanctions.

"At the meeting, it was noted that Georgia's efforts to prevent sanctioned goods from entering Russia were positively assessed by the international community, including the US State Department",

the message says.