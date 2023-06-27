Turkish Foreign Minister and UN Secretary General discuss grain deal

27 Jun. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish and UN Foreign Ministers Hakan Fidan and António Guterres held talks during which they discussed the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the provision of humanitarian aid to Syria.

"During the talks, the issues of the grain deal's implementation and the provision of humanitarian assistance to Syria were discussed",

the Turkish Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

It is specified that the head of the UN initiated the negotiations. Also during the talks, Guterres congratulated Fidan on his appointment as Turkish Foreign Minister.