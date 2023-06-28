Georgia’s national team advances to UEFA 2023 U21 quarter-finals

28 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian U21 national football team ended in a draw with the Netherlands 1:1 in the last match of the group stage of the UEFA 2023 Under 21 European Championship on June 27, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time in history.

The match, held at the Dinamo Arena stadium in Tbilisi, saw goals by Georgian player Zuriko Davitashvili scoring the goal in the 42nd minute of the match, with the Dutch Kenneth Taylor evening the score after 4 minutes.

The national team ended the group stage in first place with 5 points and will face the runner-up of Group C in the quarter-finals on July 1.

The Championship attendance record has been once again broken by Georgians with 43,004 spectators at the Dinamo Arena, with the previous game against Belgium hitting the record with 41,881 guests.