Chechen satellite Akhmat-1 launched into orbit

28 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first space satellite built in Chechnya, Akhmat-1, has been successfully launched into orbit, the press service of the Southwestern State University said.

"The satellite has been launched into orbit and has started working," the statement reads.

The satellite has begun to perform the specified functions - it is designed to track the movement of aircraft.

It was noted that the satellite will be the first to test the technology of transmitting data directly from the aircraft to the control room.