28 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Muslims around the world are celebrating today Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, one of Islam's two major holydays.

The spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, the Chair of Russia’s Muslim Spiritual Administration Ravil Gainutdinov, in his address to Muslims, congratulated them on the holiday, noting that these days there are millions of Muslims from all over the world in Mecca united by faith.

Eid al-Adha services in Moscow will be held early in the morning in three mosques and two specially designated places in Sokolniki and Pechatniki.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated all Russian Muslims with the Eid al-Adha holiday.

"Russia’s Muslim community plays a major creative role in the country’s life and contributes to strengthening inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace, to preserving family values and raising the younger generation," the Russian president said.

He pointed out that Eid al-Adha marks the end of the pilgrimage to the great sacred Muslim holy sites and holds "deep moral and spiritual significance."

"Today, Muslim fighters, drawing upon the historical, spiritual and patriotic traditions of their ancestors, are demonstrating selflessness, courage and bravery in the course of the special military operation, defending Russia shoulder to shoulder with their fellow soldiers," Putin added.

He also wished Russian Muslims good health and success.

The Eid al-Adha festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is marked on the 10th day of the 12th month of the Muslim lunar calendar and marks the end of Muslims’ pilgrimage to Mecca. The ceremony traditionally begins with sermons and prayers. The culmination is an animal sacrifice to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son to God. However, just as Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, Allah provided a ram as a substitute.

The date of the big Eid also varies every year, much like Eid al-Fitr. This year, it startув on June 28, although this can vary around the world.

The festival typically lasts for four days, during which Muslims participate in various religious rituals and activities. One of the central practices is the sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, goat, cow, or camel. This sacrifice is performed to emulate the willingness of Ibrahim and to remember his devotion to God.

In addition to the sacrifice, Muslims also engage in prayer, particularly the congregational prayer held in mosques or prayer grounds. This is performed in the morning and is followed by a sermon delivered by an imam.

Eid al-Adha is a time for Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and gratitude. It is a period for families to come together, share meals, exchange gifts, and extend acts of kindness to others.

Like Eid al-Fitr, it is a time of celebration, strengthening community bonds, and practising generosity by helping those in need.