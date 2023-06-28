U.S. expands sanction list against Russia

28 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Russian citizen Andrey Ivanov and four legal entities that, according to Washington, are allegedly associated with Wagner PMC founder Evgeny Prigozhin.

The targeted entities based in the Central African Republic (CAR) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the U.S. authorities, these legal entities participated in illegal gold transactions in order to finance the Wagner group, and the Russian citizen who fell under the restrictions allegedly played a central role in the activities of the Wagner group units in Mali.