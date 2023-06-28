Iran and Russia law enforcement forces to promote cooperation

28 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chief commander of the Law Enforcement Command of Iran Ahmad-Reza Radan arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks on the promotion of security and law enforcement cooperation between the two states.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Moscow, the Iranian general described the visit as a “very good beginning” of closer cooperation between Iran and Russia.

Pointing to Tehran and Moscow’s willingness to share experiences in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organized smuggling and in combating various crimes, Radan said the two countries would begin to use common equipment.