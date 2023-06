28 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The death toll from the collapse of a 13-storey building in Egypt's Alexandria rose to 9, the state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

Four others injured in the collapse had left hospitals after receiving medical treatment, it added.

The building had been split vertically, thus triggering the collapse.

The owner and contractor of the collapsed building have been charged with accidental killing and injury, as well as construction without permits, which many believed caused the collapse.